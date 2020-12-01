The old Athens Bible School property could be the new home to an Athens branch of Bryant Bank.
The Tuscaloosa-headquartered bank recently published legal notices in The News Courier and The Tuscaloosa News announcing the business had submitted an application for "authority to establish a branch office" on Hoffman Street in Athens. From the 1940s until the school's new facility opened to students in 2019, the property was home to Athens Bible School.
Demolition on the old ABS facility began in March. Tony McCormack and Mitzi McCormack of Progressive Realty Group are handling the sale of the nearly 10-acre Hoffman Street property, and Tony McCormack welcomed the possibility of Bryant Bank opening an Athens location there.
"Should it come, it would be a great addition to that area and that corridor," McCormack said.
How much of the lot would be owned by Bryant Bank and how much would be available for other use was not made known before The News Courier's press deadline.
Founded in 2005 by Paul Bryant Jr., son of the late Alabama football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, Bryant Bank currently has 17 locations across Alabama listed on its website, including three in North Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.