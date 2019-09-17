The Limestone County Commission approved a $40 million budget Monday for fiscal year 2019-2020 that also includes a 2 percent cost-of-living adjustment for the county's 270 full-time employees.
The budget also reinstates merit increases for the first time in two years. Employees who have not hit the top of the pay scale will now be eligible to receive a 3 percent merit raise.
Providing a 2% COLA will result in a $287,183 expense to the county for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
Commission Chairman Collin Daly said he took a number of factors into consideration before settling on the 2%, including looking at what other entities, including the city of Athens and Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority, planned to give their employees.
“The reason why we did the 2% was because we didn't have the merit increases last year. With all the employment and everything coming (to Limestone County), I didn't want to get behind the eight-ball (in terms of employee compensation),” he said. “Next year, the COLA may not exist, so that's why I wanted to put the merit (raises) back in.”
Overall, total revenue and expenses grew nearly $4 million over last year, from $36,741,146 to $40,027,178. The next fiscal year will be a property reappraisal year, so officials are anticipating increased ad valorem taxes. Commissioners are also anticipating an influx in new homes.
Ad valorem taxes into the general fund are projected to grow from $5.6 million in the last fiscal year to $6.1 million this year, according to information provided by the county.
Most county departments were level-funded compared to last year, with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Limestone County Jail being the exceptions. The Sheriff's Office budget increased by $414,586 over the current fiscal year, while the jail increased by $238,774.
At $9.6 million, the Sheriff's Office, jail and related programs make up 64.56% of the county's budget.
During prior budget hearings, Chief Deputy Fred Sloss told commissioners the Sheriff's Office needed five patrol vehicles and deputies, while the jail needed updated air-conditioning systems. The budget approved by the commission includes $175,000 for new patrol vehicles. The commission on Monday also approved hiring one new deputy and a new extradition officer.
Agency funding
Public appropriations were also largely level-funded, with the glaring exception being the Athens-Limestone County Public Library. The commission had, until the budget was approved Monday, provided $80,000 per year to the library. The commission approved an appropriation of $50,000 for the library for the coming fiscal year, even though library officials asked for $135,000 for 2019-2020.
Daly said he left it up to his commissioners to make recommendations to County Finance Director Emily Ezzell. He said he didn't know which commissioner recommended slashing the library's budget or if it was a collective decision.
“All of them except for Ben (Harrison) was for cutting it,” he said. “We had talked about cutting several appropriations.”
Assistant Director Laura Poe said the loss of revenue would have a huge impact on the library's operation. She said hours would have to be cut, and potentially programs.
Because funding the library receives from the state is tied to its county appropriation, Poe said the library will lose some of its state funding. She will also have to get an explanation from commissioners about the funding reduction when she applies for the state appropriation.
“Any cut is a bad cut, and this is a deep cut,” she said. “I was shocked.”
She hopes the library won't have to cut any of its 17-member staff, 10 of whom are full-time.
“I don't want to lose any people,” she said. “Everybody does so much around here.”
Another group to take a funding cut was the Athens-Limestone Community Association, which had its Trinity-Fort Henderson request cut from $10,000 last year to $5,000 this year. The commission earmarked $25,000 for a hazardous material collection day being organized by Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, but it's not clear when such a collection day would happen.
Two appropriations that increased slightly were the Athens Storytelling Festival, which went from $2,500 last year to $5,000 this year, and the July Fourth fireworks show, which grew from $2,500 last year to $4,000 this year.
