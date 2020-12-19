An agreement between Buffalo Rock and the Huntsville City Council to build a $20-million distribution plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County was approved unanimously by council members Thursday.
Under the agreement, Buffalo Rock is set to begin construction by March 1, with operations beginning by the end of 2021. The company agreed to hire 130 full-time employees and to keep at least 120 employed at all times at an average wage of $22.15 per hour, not including benefits.
The new facility is a move and expansion of their current facility on Madison Pike in Huntsville, which employs 108 people. It will be located just north of Interstate 565, between the Greenbrier and County Line Road exits in Limestone County.
Limestone County officials were quick to share praise of the project following the Huntsville City Council's approval.
"It's another great day in Limestone County! The Limestone County Economic Development Association would like to welcome Buffalo Rock to Huntsville-annexed Limestone County," LCEDA President and CEO Bethany Shockney said in a statement. "Our association is thrilled they chose to invest $20 million into our fast-growing community. ... LCEDA is grateful to the City of Huntsville, who made this project possible."
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly called it "great news for the future of our county."
"Our continued growth, that will create opportunities for our citizens, will great impact our county for many years," he said. "We would like to thank Buffalo Rock for selecting our county for their new facility, and we welcome them to the Limestone County family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.