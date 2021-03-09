Buffalo Rock Company has named Matthew Dent as the chief executive officer.
Dent is the first CEO in the company’s 120-year history who is not a member of the Lee family.
He was elected by the company's board of directors.
Jimmy Lee III will continue to serve daily as executive chairman of the company and will be involved at a strategic level with Buffalo Rock’s operations. Dent will run and be responsible for the overall day-to-day performance of the company.
“Today’s a very exciting day for the Buffalo Rock family and for the future of our company,” Lee said. “This year, we are celebrating the 120-year anniversary of when my family started our company right here in Birmingham, and we have come a long way since that time, thanks to our employee-partners."
That "long way" included an announcement in December 2020 that it would be building a $20-million distribution plant in Limestone County. The facility, which will be in Huntsville-annexed Limestone, was set to begin construction this month and should begin operations by the end of the year.
It will be a move and expansion of the company's current facility on Madison Pike in Huntsville. As part of the Buffalo Rock's agreement with Huntsville City Council, the company will hire 130 full-time employees and keep at least 120 employed at all times at an average wage of $22.15 per hour, not including benefits.
Lee said when it comes to the future of Buffalo Rock, Dent "has shown the necessary skills to lead the company into the future, and I have complete confidence in his leadership. He knows and practices the culture that defines and makes our company a great success."
Dent first went to work as an intern 25 years ago in the Tuscaloosa division of Buffalo Rock while he was a student at the University of Alabama. Since joining the company, he has been involved in all aspects of the business. Dent previously served as president for 10 years and has also served as chief operating officer for many years.
“For well over half my life, I have worked at Buffalo Rock. The people I work with here are family, and I could not be prouder to lead such a talented, driven and committed group,” Dent said. “I am honored to be named CEO, and I am committed to continue leading with passion and integrity, working every day toward creating circular success for both the company and the individual employee-partners.”
Buffalo Rock has made a number of major announcements in the past several months. In November of 2020, they purchased an estimated 895,000-square-foot warehouse and an approximately 120,000-square-foot office building, both in Birmingham and spanning a combined almost 77 acres. Their plans are to invest $75 million in acquiring, renovating and bringing state of the art technologies to the two facilities, which they hope will create between 25 and 50 new jobs within the initial phase of the project.
“We are thrilled and extremely supportive of these executive appointments at Buffalo Rock Company, which has been a 70-year partner of PepsiCo,” said Kirk Tanner, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “Jimmy Lee III has built a tremendous company and has always brought a growth mindset for the business and developing talent, while constantly looking to invest in the future. Matthew Dent also has been an outstanding leader who has played a critical role in modernizing the Buffalo Rock business while also selflessly giving his time and energy to help grow the broader beverage industry. We couldn’t be more excited for these two leaders and Buffalo Rock and look forward to building on our strategic partnership for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.