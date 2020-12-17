The Huntsville City Council is set to vote today on a project agreement with Buffalo Rock that could bring a $20-million distribution plant and 130 full-time jobs to Limestone County.
Under the agreement, the city of Huntsville would purchase 85.96 acres along Interstate 565, between the Greenbrier and County Line Road exits, in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County. Huntsville would then sell 55 of the acres to Buffalo Rock and keep the rest for public use by the city.
Buffalo Rock describes itself as "the largest single family owned Pepsi bottler in the United States," the second-largest Dr. Pepper bottler and the largest Sunkist and Canada Dry bottler. They also handle Aquafina, Gatorade, Rockstar, Hawaiian Punch, Ocean Spray, Starbucks, Lipton and Maxwell House products, to name a few. In addition, the Birmingham-based company produces Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale, Grapico and Sunfresh.
Currently, Buffalo Rock operates a distribution center on Madison Pike in Huntsville, which employs 108 people. If approved, the agreement would allow Buffalo Rock to move operations from Madison County to Limestone, where it would then have until Jan. 1, 2023, to hire 130 full-time employees at an average hourly wage of $22.15.
The agreement, posted on the City of Huntsville's website as part of the City Council's Thursday meeting agenda, requires the city to help the move by completing "certain public roadway improvements" at no cost to the company. These include a new two-lane access road along the northern border of the facility property and a three-lane road near the eastern border.
Huntsville said in the proposed agreement that it has determined the project would promote, improve and expand development within the city, as well as enhance "the overall quality of life for the citizens of the city."
"It is therefore necessary, wise, and in the public interest to facilitate the location of the project in the city by approving and authorizing the execution of the project development agreement, the option agreement, the purchase and sale agreement and the other project documents," the proposed agreement reads.
The City Council will meet 5:30 p.m. today in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building in Huntsville. Visit huntsvilleal.gov/HSVTV or @huntsvillecity on Facebook to watch the meeting live.
