A developer is planning a 31-lot single-family housing community off Newby Road, southeast of Athens.
Athens Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a request by Elite Properties and Development for a final plat of the development, which will be called Sycamore Square Phase 1. The approval is contingent on the city receiving bonds to cover sidewalks and other improvements.
The development will located on the north side of Newby Road, about 1,500 feet west of Mooresville Road, records show.
The area is zoned R-1-3, or Single Family High Density Residential District.
City Planner Erin Tidwell said R-1-3 zoning requires single-family, detached homes with lots of at least 6,000 square feet. The homes must be set back 20 feet from both the front and back property lines, and at least 8 feet from the side property lines. Front yard widths would have to be at least 50 feet.
Tidwell emphasized these are just minimum requirements under the R-1-3 zoning designation and that the developer could incorporate larger lots with deeper setbacks and front-yard widths.
She did not know when construction might begin or the price range of the homes.
