COVID-19 may have derailed many annual events this year, but fans of one popular local race will not have to cry fowl.
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will be hosting its Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Big Spring Memorial Park. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event, and KALB is working to make sure this year's race is a special one.
“Normally, the grand prize is $1,000, but this year, because it's the 20th anniversary, we have upped the grand prize to $2,000,” said KALB Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson. “I have been with KALB for eight derbies now, and it has been fun to watch it grow over the years.”
For anyone who may be unfamiliar with the event, the ducky derby is a rubber duck race and the main fundraiser for KALB. A person makes a $5 donation to KALB in exchange for a rubber duck, which they are allowed to name, entered into the race.
Donors can also purchase a “quack pack” for $25 that will get six ducks entered into the race and net the donor a "25% off entire order" coupon for Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. There will also be a separate drawing in which two winners will each receive four Disney park-hopper passes. Entry into this drawing requires a $100 donation, which will also get 24 ducks entered into the race.
Patterson said there have already been 1,600 ducks entered into this year's event. Those who have ducks entered into the contest do not have to be present to win.
There will be six heats of ducks at the duck pond in the park. The duck that finishes first in each heat will be entered into the final championship round race.
The donor behind the champion duck receives the $2,000 grand prize. American Leakless Company provided KALB the grand prize funds this year.
Patterson said there are 23 prizes as of Tuesday that have been donated to KALB for the event, meaning more than just the donor behind the winning duck will receive something. Prizes include cash, a one-night stay at Marriott Hotel and Spa with dinner for two at 360 Grille, a round of golf for four people at Canebrake Club and a $250 gift card from Osborne's Jewelers. Patterson said the prizes will be divided among the heats.
There is also a “lazy duck” prize granted to each duck that finishes last in a heat. Those donors receive a gift certificate for a free burger, fries and drink from Dub's Burgers in Athens.
“It's so much fun to hold the race,” Patterson said. “Kids love to watch it, and people will cheer on the ducks. Since it's in the park, we can socially distance and still have fun.”
The race generally takes an hour and a half to two hours to complete, depending on how fast the water in the park is flowing, Patterson said.
She said all of the donations are from local businesses, and 100% of the money raised through duck sales goes right back to KALB.
To enter a duck in the race or enter the drawing for the Disney passes, visit the KALB office at 125 East St. Single ducks and quack packs may also be purchased by visiting kalbcares.com/wacky-quacky-ducky-derby/ online.
