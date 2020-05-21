Name of Business: Econo Tech Recyclers LLC
Location: 803 S. Jefferson St., Athens (between Mapco and Auto Zone)
Date established: 2011
Owners: Ali and Charlie McMullins
Telephone: 256-444-0478
Hours of operation: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.–noon Saturdays
Describe what your business offers: "We recycle 'broken' major appliances, such as washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators. We also provide replacement parts and a variety of professional services, and we will pick up from your home if needed. The only fee we charge is on fridges or freezers, which is $35 because we have to properly dispose of the freon. We salvage and reuse what we can. New and used machines are available for purchase at our location, with warranties available."
Owner’s background and qualifications: "Charlie was in auto salvage and already loved tinkering with machines. We were at Lowe's one day, looking at washers and dryers for our new home, and he started researching major appliances. He soon was picking up appliances to part out on eBay. It just kind of grew there. What started as a hobby years ago is now a business filling a need in Athens and Limestone County."
