BUSTED BAIL-OUT: Woman arrested trying to get boyfriend from jail

A Madison woman who showed up at the Limestone County Jail to bond out her boyfriend ended up behind bars herself Tuesday after investigators recognized her vehicle as one connected to multiple burglaries.
They also recovered stolen and switched license plates, drugs, a gun, counterfeit cash and evidence of other thefts, according to a release from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said investigators recognized the van when it pulled into the office parking lot.
Young said they spoke with the driver, 27-year-old Mariah Cook, who told them she was there to bond 33-year-old Jesse Johnson out of jail. While examining the van, investigators discovered it had a switched plate on it and three other license plates — including one that had been reported stolen — inside.
Also inside was methamphetamine, a fake $100 bill, drug paraphernalia and a rifle — all in plain view, according to Young. He said Cook told investigators the van belonged to Johnson, and further discussion led to investigators recovering "evidence of many stolen items."
Cook is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and is being held at the jail with bail set at $2,500. In addition to the first-degree receiving stolen property charge for which Johnson was originally arrested Monday, he now faces charges of first-degree possession of a forged instrument, third-degree burglary and two counts first-degree theft.
Young said Johnson also faces multiple charges of break and entering vehicles, and additional charges are expected. A bail amount was not available, though Young noted the bond would have been $20,000.
