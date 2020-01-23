As the March 3 primary approaches, the crowded field of Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are traversing the state to make their case to voters.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-1st, who represents southwestern Alabama in Congress, is just one of several candidates seeking to unseat Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat. Byrne made a campaign stop Wednesday at Dub's Burgers in Athens in hopes of picking up a few more votes.
When asked what he has to offer Limestone voters, Byrne said he already knows the area well. Because he served as the chancellor of the state's two-year college system from 2007 to 2009, he made numerous visits to Athens State University and Calhoun Community College.
“This is the fastest-growing part of the state, the most economically diverse part of the state, and it's incredibly important to the rest of the state that we do all we can to make sure this area continues to thrive,” he said.
A big part of that economic interest, he said, is not only NASA, but also Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville's many military contractors.
“A strong national defense is important to the country, but also to the state of Alabama,” he said. “It's important here, in Anniston, Montgomery, Ozark and Mobile. In standing up for the national defense, I'm doing the right thing by the country, but it also helps the state of Alabama.”
In discussing why a Republican candidate is better for Alabama than Jones, Byrne said the freshman senator simply “doesn't vote the way people in Alabama want him to vote.
“He's for gun control, abortion and he's not for building the wall. He's not for confirming conservative judges, and the people of Alabama want the opposite,” Byrne said of Jones. “The people of Alabama deserve somebody who reflects their believes on these issues.”
To face Jones in November, however, Byrne will have to defeat four other Republicans in the race. Those include former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, state Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Birmingham, and Jeff Sessions, who held the seat from 1997-2017, before agreeing to serve President Trump's administration as U.S. Attorney General.
Despite Sessions polling ahead of the other candidates, Byrne said voters should choose him because he “won't desert the president” like Sessions did. Byrne said Sessions was wrong to recuse himself from Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Byrne said Sessions should have resigned instead of recusing.
“He hurt our president and the country,” Byrne said. “I've been fighting with the president and against these forces in Washington. I have voted with (Trump) 97% of the time. I went into that room with Adam Schiff and told him to stop having secret hearings and forced them out into the open. I have a track record of supporting the president, not running away from him.”
Byrne said Sessions has held the seat long enough. Byrne is for term limits, and he is pushing a bill that would limit U.S. senators to two six-year terms. He said being an elected official is not a career for him, but instead a form of public service.
“You shouldn't be there forever. You start thinking you own that seat,” Byrne said. “He called me to tell me he was going to get into the race. He said, 'I'm going to get my old seat back, and I want you to run for Congress.' No, it's not his seat. It belongs to the people of the state. My congressional seat doesn't belong to me; it belongs to the people of southwest Alabama. When you start thinking the seat is your seat, you've been up there there too long.”
Byrne already has the support of at least two members of the Limestone County legislative delegation — Sens. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and Sen. Tom Butler, R-Madison. Butler was set to host Byrne's visit in Athens but was in Montgomery at legislative meetings.
In an endorsement letter, Butler said he was supporting Byrne because he has known him for more than 20 years and served in the Alabama Senate while Byrne was chancellor. He said not only did Byrne correct “tremendous problems” within the system, but he has “consistently demonstrated how capable he is in the U.S. Congress.”
