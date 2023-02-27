Athens High School alum Caelethia Taylor was recently recognized for outstanding service as a school administrator in Palm Beach, Florida. The Palm Beach County Schools announced her as Assistant Principal of the Year.
“It is definitely an honor. I’m super ecstatic about being recognized,” Taylor said.
“When she was named in the third round, my heart was just so warm, because she has always been such a hard worker. She’s a giver. This is the call God has on her life, and she has implemented it to, I think, the fullest,” Taylor’s mother and Julian Newman teacher Synthia Howell said.
Howell explained that even when Taylor visits, she will find items in stores her students could need and buy them just in case.
“She has a closet or space that she keeps things her students may need,” Howell said. “She cares about the person more than just the academics. Of course academics are important but she cares about their person, their wellness, their total wellness, and for her to be honored and others to see that displayed, I’m just so proud of her.”
Taylor is a third-generation educator.
“With my mom and my grandma both being teachers at Julian Newman when I was a kid, I tell people all the time I just kind of grew up in the classroom. I ended up following in that same path, but I wanted to do something different so I ended up doing secondary,” Taylor said.
Taylor taught math for six years and then went into coaching teachers for 5 years prior to going into administration.
