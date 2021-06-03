Jimmy Hodges has been appointed interim president at Calhoun Community College. Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker made the announcement Tuesday.
Hodges’s 40 years of experience span higher-education administration, manufacturing and drafting and design technology. He currently serves as a regional workforce director for the Alabama Community College System and previously served as dean of applied technologies at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“Dr. Hodges’ familiarity with the ACCS, coupled with his skills and industry experience, makes him an ideal leader during this time of transition,” Baker said. “Jimmy’s commitment to student success is evident, and his work to improve the lives of Alabama’s students will be well received at Calhoun. The students, faculty, staff and administration at Calhoun will be in great hands with Dr. Hodges at the helm.”
Hodges began his career as a machinist and served in various manufacturing industry roles for the better part of 20 years. In 2000, he used his experience to begin training the next generation as a drafting instructor at the Earnest Pruett Center of Technology. He then joined the faculty at Wallace State as drafting department chairman, later becoming an instructor and dean of applied technologies.
Hodges earned a diploma in machine shop technology from Wallace State and an associate's degree in applied science in machine tool technology from Calhoun. He has earned two bachelor degrees from Athens State University. One of his degrees is in career and technical education, and his other degree is in management of technology. He also earned a master's degree in educational leadership and a doctorate of education from the University of Alabama.
“Alabama’s community colleges are the gateway to a better future for tens of thousands of students each year, and Calhoun delivers on that promise throughout North Alabama,” said Hodges. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to working alongside the talented faculty, staff and administrators at the state’s largest community college.”
Hodges’s tenure at Calhoun Community College began Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.