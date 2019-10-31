The U.S. Department of Education recently announced the approval of a five-year, $1.9 million Title III grant to Calhoun Community College, according to a press release.
The money will allow the college to create a five-year Pathways to Success program with the sole mission of developing a well-trained, flexible and productive workforce.
“We are so thankful to the U.S. Department of Education for its investment in support of Calhoun’s efforts to not only prepare the future workforce but to also provide our students with affordable yet high-quality education,” said Dr. Joe Burke, Calhoun’s interim president.
Dr. Debi Hendershot, Calhoun’s dean for Planning, Research and Grants, said Calhoun and the region it serves has experienced significant growth in several areas over the past decade. The population in the Huntsville metro area has grown 11 percent from 2010-2018 due to an influx of high-tech defense and manufacturing companies as well as the opening of the FBI Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory that is housed on Redstone Arsenal.
This economic growth rate has resulted in low unemployment rates and a shortage of skilled workers in cybersecurity, networking and industrial maintenance.
“To address this shortage, Calhoun has increased enrollment in Dual Enrollment Career/Technical Programs, established a Career Services Department, and opened a new math, science and computer science building on the Huntsville campus to expand academic programs in nursing, welding and computer information systems,” Hendershot said.
This program will provide the framework for Calhoun’s transition from fragmented, a-la-cart scheduling to a structured, employer-driven model that includes work-based learning components in Associate of Applied Science degree programs beginning at the high school level. Work-based learning not only bridges theoretical knowledge and practice, but also enhances graduate employability.
