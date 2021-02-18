Due to wintry weather conditions, all campuses of Calhoun Community College will be closed on Friday, Feb. 19.
Calhoun Community College closed Friday
- The News Courier
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dennis Freeman Depew, 64, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Depew was born December 5, 1956, in Madison County. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a retired private investigator and a U.S. Navy veteran. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at …
Patricia Ann Campbell, 63, passed away in Athens, Alabama, on February 16, 2021. The family has asked services remain private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patricia was born July 19, 1957, to William and Glennis Williams. She was a loyal member of First Church in Athens, where she served as …
Laura Naves, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Athens with Dr. Rick Craft and Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Sa…
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest reports for 2/13/21
- ICE STORM WARNING: Limestone EMA deems all roads, bridges in county 'impassable' until further notice
- Scattered power outages reported in Athens, county
- ADVISORY: Athens Utilities officials says some power outages could continue through Tuesday
- Postal service suspended until further notice
- Arrest reports for 2/16/21
- LAND DOWN UNDER: Australian duo bringing business to Athens
- TRAVEL ADVISORY: Limestone EMA says all county roads still 'impassable'
- Arrest reports for 2/17/21
- Winter Storm Warning: Athens street and electric departments on standby
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.