Calhoun Community College recently announced it will now offer esports scholarships for the first time in the history of the program. A scholarship signing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Noble Russell Esports Gaming Lab at Calhoun’s Decatur campus.
According to Dr. Pat Wilson, vice president of student services, the program currently has 10 full-tuition scholarships, which will cover the student’s tuition and fees. Students who have been accepted into the college’s esports program, are in good academic standing and enrolled full-time in 12 or more semester hours are eligible for the scholarship.
“This is a huge milestone for our program,” said Casey Knighten, Calhoun’s multimedia audio/video technician and esports gaming coach in a release. “Scholarships are not only vital for students to complete their academic courses, but it is also an excellent way to reward the hard work and dedication they put forth in the gaming competitions.”
Esports has changed the sports industry drastically as it continues to grow across the nation, becoming a billion-dollar industry. Within the past few years, esports has seen a dramatic rise, attracting individuals in their early 20s and 30s to this platform of gaming. Since 2019, viewership of esports competitions on platforms such as Youtube and Twitch have exceed 450 million worldwide.
Calhoun launched the esports program on its Decatur and Huntsville campuses in the fall of 2020, and the school is one of 105 currently competing in National Junior College Athletic Associtaion Esports. The team competed in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Rocket League and Rainbow Six Siege competitions.
“We are extremely anxious for the new season to begin, and we are excited to have four of our original members returning for another season and receiving scholarships,” Knighten said.
The program is currently recruiting new members who are interested in competing on a collegiate level and growing with the team. The college still has a limited number of scholarships available. The new season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, 2021.
For students who are interested in competing and joining Calhoun’s Esports Gaming Team, visit www.calhoun.edu/esports or call Knighten at 256-260-4302.
