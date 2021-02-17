All campuses of Calhoun Community College have cancelled evening classes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to impending inclement weather conditions.
Calhoun Community College will delay it’s opening to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of rain expected overnight. Some icing possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 8:52 pm
Dennis Freeman Depew, 64, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Depew was born December 5, 1956, in Madison County. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a retired private investigator and a U.S. Navy veteran. Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at …
Patricia Ann Campbell, 63, passed away in Athens, Alabama, on February 16, 2021. The family has asked services remain private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Patricia was born July 19, 1957, to William and Glennis Williams. She was a loyal member of First Church in Athens, where she served as …
Laura Naves, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Athens with Dr. Rick Craft and Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Sa…
