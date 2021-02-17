Laura Naves, 87, of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at First Church of Athens with Dr. Rick Craft and Bruce Johnson officiating. Burial in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1 p.m. Sa…
J. Guadalupe Valberde-Pompa, 52, of Harvest, Alabama, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home chapel. Visitation from noon until 1 p.m. Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.