The former assistant development director at Athens Bible School has taken on a new role with Calhoun Foundation, part of Calhoun Community College.
Gayle Hagewood joined the college July 6 as its new annual giving and alumni relations coordinator. At Calhoun, Hagewood will continue much of the same work she put in with ABS, including securing annual gifts for the school and working with alumni, friends and businesses involved with the school.
"She has already hit the ground running with a new 'staying in touch' initiative for our alumni," said Johnette Davis, Calhoun Foundation director, in a release. Davis added, "Gayle's strong professional background will not only help support the growth of our Foundation by increasing our donors, but she will also be a vital asset in reconnecting Calhoun alums to the college."
That professional background includes an associate's degree from Florida College and bachelor's degree from Athens State University. During her 16 years at ABS, she assisted with capital campaigns, cultivated and solicited annual gifts, managed portfolios for annual gifts, handled all development marketing, hosted fundraising events and developed a strategic plan for securing funding that she also executed, according to the release.
Hagewood said she's looking forward to bringing that experience and skill to her work with Calhoun.
"I am very excited to begin working in the Calhoun Foundation Office to cultivate long-term relationships with Calhoun's alumni," Hagewood said. "I have always been a strong supporter of the college, and I look forward to promoting all opportunities Calhoun has to offer."
