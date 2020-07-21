Calhoun Community College Foundation recently received a $50,000 estate gift from an anonymous donor. The donation will be used to support GED graduates who plan to continue their education, according to Calhoun officials.
“Not only will this generous gift provide our adult learners with the opportunity to advance their skill sets by obtaining certifications at the college, but it will also assist in creating a broader career path that will increase their annual salaries,” Calhoun Foundation Director Johnette Davis said.
The donor shared their personal story and hardship with Calhoun Foundation officials, and said while being in enrolled in college they were almost forced to drop out of school.
The donor overcame the obstacles and was able to graduate and become an educator, officials said, adding it is donor scholarships that offer much-needed support to students.
During their tenure in education, the donor witnessed student hardships that were “very similar” to their personal experiences, officials said. The donor said the need to “pay it forward” was ignited, specifically when it comes to adults needing direct assistance with furthering their education and career goals.
The Calhoun GED Endowment for Hope Scholarship will provide two $1,000 scholarships to graduates of Calhoun's GED program per academic year.
The college's adult education department has developed an application to screen candidates, officials said. At this time, the requirements of the student include displayed perseverance, diligence and potential financial need. Recipients of the scholarship will be expected to work closely with the Calhoun advising team to enroll in a qualifying program, officials said.
“As we so often say in Calhoun's GED department, we live to make a difference,” Davis said. “The special donor, who has such a big heart, will continue educating generations of GED graduates for years to come.”
The Calhoun Foundation hopes to award the first scholarship recipients from the endowment during the fall semester.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/give to learn more about ways to support the Calhoun Foundation through stocks, estates, planned giving, scholarships and more. Email Johnette Davis at johnette.davis@calhoun.edu to find out more.
