Those interested in landing a job at top-tier manufacturing companies like Carpenter, Polaris and the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant can now receive free training, according to a press release.
Calhoun Community College's Adult Education department is partnering with the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council to offer training to anyone interested in obtaining an MSCC Certified Production Technician manufacturing certificate.
This program is designed for those looking to “develop foundational knowledge of manufacturing processes and production, safety, maintenance awareness and lean manufacturing principles,” said a press release about the program.
Participants will have the opportunity to test for the MSSC-CPT certification and pursue employment with companies that employ high-tech production practices.
“The MSSC is an industry-led and federally recognized training, assessment and certification system focused on the skills and knowledge needed by today’s manufacturing workforce,” the release said. “Today’s manufacturing features streamlined production lines, robotics and computer controlled processes requiring highly developed skills in problem solving, computer and technical training, math skills and the ability to work in a team environment. These are skills beyond the reading and writing of a standard high school degree.”
Classes begin Aug. 19 and pre-registration is required.
To sign up, visit www.calhoun.edu/FreeMSSC or call Calhoun's Adult Education Department at 256-307-2830 or 256-890-4793.
