Calhoun Community College will host a drive-thru style event today on both campuses for National Decision Day.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. in front of the Chasteen Student Center in Decatur and in front of the Math, Science and CIS building in Huntsville.
“This annual national event represents the deadline date that students confirm their admission to the college they plan to attend,” said Dr. Patricia Wilson, Calhoun’s vice president of student services. “This is also a day where many high schools across the nation encourage their students to wear their selected college apparel and celebrate their acceptance as it is one of the most important days of their lives.”
Students who have been accepted and declared Calhoun as their college of choice can visit either one of the drive-thru locations to pick up a free Calhoun “swag bag,” Calhoun officials said.
Each student will receive a Calhoun T-shirt and a sign that says, “Headed to Calhoun” to place in their yard.
“We are so excited that we will still be able to celebrate with our students in a fun and safe way,” said Ashley Robison, Calhoun’s recruiting coordinator.
She said the event will also be live-streamed on Calhoun's Facebook and Instagram pages so others can join in the celebration.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/maps for building locations. Email ashley.robison at ashley.robison@calhoun.edu for more information.
