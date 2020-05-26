A Calhoun Community College graduate was honored at the White House Friday.
Jeffrey Neill recently completed Calhoun's advanced manufacturing technician program through Toyota, and was invited to attend a graduation ceremony in Washington D.C. He was one of 20 people in a group of graduates across the nation to attend. Honorees ranged from kindergarten graduates to adults. Neill represented trade workers.
Neill, a native of Cornersville, Tennessee, has worked for Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Huntsville since 2006, but decided to further his education at the age of 44.
Neill told News Courier news partner WAFF-48 he felt it was better now than never.
“Just don't ever think you cannot do it,” Neill told WAFF-48. “I mean, after 29 years from graduating high school and now I'm graduating as a college graduate. It's never too late to go follow your dreams and do whatever you want to do. The sky's the limit.”
Neill plans to finish out his career with Toyota. He was offered a job in maintenance after earning his degree.
John Holley, Calhoun Dean of Technologies, said it was not only a great opportunity for Neil, but also great exposure for skilled trades programs such as advanced manufacturing.
The White House event was planned as a special recognition program due to students not having a traditional graduation ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students around the country are putting their graduation celebrations on hold, and we know it's a very tough time for everyone,” Joe Burke, Calhoun's interim president said.
Burke said the news of Neill being invited to the White House brought the Calhoun college family “great joy.”
“We are extremely proud of him,” he said.
Calhoun was recently ranked No.1 in the United States for awarding degrees in advanced manufacturing. The ranking includes all community colleges, technical college and universities across the country.
