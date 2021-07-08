Calhoun Community College has partnered with Huntsville Hospital to offer a special certified nursing assistant training program this summer.
Calhoun and Huntsville Hospital have created an accelerated five-week training program that will provide the instructional training needed for CNAs as well as hands-on training with clinicals at the hospital.
After completing the program, students are guaranteed a CNA position at a Huntsville Hospital System facility in North Alabama.
“This is a great opportunity for Calhoun to have a direct impact in providing the training and education needed to fill positions in healthcare,” Calhoun Interim President Jimmy Hodges said. “We are always excited to partner with Huntsville Hospital. It’s a win-win for both of us. More importantly, it is an even bigger win for the students who will complete the program and get hired.”
Individuals interested in the program are required to participate in prescreening via telephone to determine eligibility. Once the student is deemed eligible, an in-person interview will take place with Huntsville Hospital staff at Calhoun's Huntsville campus.
The program will take place 5:30–9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, beginning July 12 at Calhoun's Huntsville campus.
The cost of the course is $799. Huntsville Hospital will pay $500 towards tuition upfront for all students selected into the program. After 90 days' employment at a Huntsville Hospital facility, students will receive another $500, and after six months, an additional $250 will be paid.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/hh-cna to learn more. If you have additional questions, contact Diane Peck at 256-306-2515 or diane.peck@calhoun.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.