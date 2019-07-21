Jason Morgan was recently named the new dean of business and finance at Calhoun Community College, according to a press release.
In his new role, Morgan will oversee the financials, business office, bookstore and auxiliary services of the college. He will also be directly responsible for coordinating the preparation of the college’s annual budget, the annual audit and the annual financial plan.
The appointment took effect July 1.
Bringing more than 20 years of experience, Morgan most recently served as the chief financial officer at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville since 2011. Morgan’s background includes a variety of roles, including accounting, financial management, construction, auxiliary services, campus security, physical plant and construction.
“Mr. Morgan has a very broad background in accounting and finance,” said Dr. Joe Burke, interim president of Calhoun. “We were extremely impressed by his vast leadership experience and feel those contributions will most certainly make him a vital addition to our team.”
Morgan received his MBA from the University of North Alabama, his bachelor’s in accounting from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and a bachelor’s in business administration from Athens State University.
He is married to Katherine Morgan, who is employed with State Farm. They recently moved to Madison and have one daughter, Kelsie, who is currently attending medical school at UAB.
