A Calhoun Community College nursing student who survived an explosion in the military and battled cancer has sewn hundreds of protective masks for fellow health care workers in the Tennessee Valley.
Alisha Baldwin of Huntsville not only recently battled cancer, she survived an explosion while serving in the military during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Baghdad.
Serving as an air traffic controller in the National Guard for 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, Baldwin was injured while too close to indirect enemy fire, she said.
While serving in the military and while battling cancer, she learned to appreciate the work of emergency medical personnel and nurses, she said.
As a service member, Baldwin always had a love for helping and protecting people, and she wanted to do more, she said. Although she entered the nursing program at Calhoun, she had not fulfilled her desire to serve others, she said.
On Nov. 17, 2019, when the first COVID-19 case surfaced in China, Baldwin said she began diligently tracking new developments on the virus. She said she also felt an unrelenting drive to do something to help.
As soon as the first case was announced in the United States, she said she immediately knew there might be a shortage personal protective equipment, or PPE. Although she was in her first year of studying to become a nurse, she turned on her sewing machine and began making masks for health care workers.
“It started with a few dozen masks for neighbors, friends and family who work in health care,” Baldwin said. “As of today, I have stitched more than 300 masks for health care workers at Huntsville Hospital, area clinics and as far away as Vanderbilt University Medical Center."
