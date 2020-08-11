Calhoun Community College is partnering with 100 Black Men of Greater Huntsville and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women to bring free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to its Huntsville campus.
The event will take place 2–5 p.m. Wednesday at 102 Wynn Drive NW.
According to a release from Calhoun, testing is free for those without health insurance, and for people with health insurance there will be no out-of-pocket cost but insurance information will be required.
Those wishing to get tested will be required to pre-register, as test kits will be ordered before the event. People may register at www.100bmogh.com/health-wellness/ and must present a physical registration form before their test.
“We are excited for the opportunity to provide the space necessary for COVID testing,” said Joe Burke, Calhoun interim president. “As our communities continue to see an increase in cases, we felt this initiative by the 100BMOGH and the NC100BW was extremely helpful in providing more accessibility to testing.”
Calhoun Police Site Supervisor Don Swain, who is a member of 100BMOGH, said testing will be administered by a team from Central North Alabama Health Services, which services more than 100,000 residents of Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties.
“Our goal for this event is to help bring awareness to our community about fitness (and) good health practices as well as trying to tackle this deadly virus,” Swain said. “We are inviting members of the community to come out and be tested and help us protect the people we love and care for dearly with knowing your current health status.”
Contact Swain at dc11173@yahoo.com or 256-425-5197 for more information.
