Students at Calhoun Community College who want a chance to represent the school and want an opportunity for a scholarship should apply to become a student leader.
The Calhoun Community College Warhawk Student Ambassador program is now accepting applications for new student leaders for the 2020-21 academic year.
Calhoun’s student ambassadors provide campus tours to current and prospective students, assist as information agents on their respective campuses, serve as official student representatives at college events and help with numerous on-campus student activities.
“This program is extremely unique and continues to grow each year,” Patricia Wilson, Calhoun's vice president of Student Services, said.
Those accepted into the program get a scholarship equal to two 3-semester-hour classes during the fall and spring semesters of each year they serve.
Warhawk sponsor Morgan Stayton said as soon as the application process opens each year, Calhoun receives a lot of applications from students "with very impressive backgrounds, which makes the selection process really competitive."
Eligibility
Selection is based on the number of openings, demonstrated leadership, commitment to serve and scholastic achievements. To be eligible, students must meet the following qualifications:
• Possess a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher;
• Be enrolled at Calhoun full-time (12 semester hours);
• Be registered as a first-time freshmen or student returning for a second year at Calhoun;
• Complete virtual tryout activities (dates to be determined);
• Demonstrate leadership skills; and
• Possess positive personality.
Students can visit www.calhoun.edu/warhawks to apply online. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 1.
“Calhoun has been very fortunate over the years to continue to recruit dynamic student leaders,” said Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke. “Each year, we look forward to engaging with the ambassadors to equip them with the leadership skills necessary to mentor other students as well as reach their own academic goals."
For more information, contact warhawkambassadors@calhoun.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.