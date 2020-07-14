Students at Calhoun Community College who meet certain criteria will have an easier time transferring to the University of West Alabama in Livingston if they so choose.
Calhoun and UWA officially signed an articulation agreement of conditional guaranteed admission at Calhoun's Decatur campus Monday. According to a release from Calhoun, the agreement will support the recruitment and transfer of students from Calhoun to UWA.
Under the agreement, UWA will guarantee admission to all Calhoun students with at least a 2.0 GPA and 45 transferable credit hours or completion of their associate's degree. Pre-transfer advising will be offered to Calhoun students.
There will also be dedicated academic scholarships for Calhoun students with a 3.0 GPA or higher. The scholarships will be $3,000 to $4,000 per year and renewable for up to four consecutive semesters.
Calhoun students transferring to UWA who receive one of these scholarships will be eligible to apply for one-time housing scholarships of $2,000 to “assist with and encourage on-campus residency.”
In exchange, Calhoun will provide UWA access to students, joint programs and events and space to meet with prospective students.
“We are extremely excited about this partnership, as it will assist our students in transferring seamlessly to the University of West Alabama,” said Joe Burke, Calhoun president. “The agreement focuses on student success through scholarships and academic advising, which is the primary vision of our institution. We are certain that the UWA staff and administration is dedicated to helping our students to succeed.”
