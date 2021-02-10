The Calhoun Community College Student Technologies Team received first place during a remote Project MFG-Manufacturing competition that landed them a spot to compete virtually at the International Machine Tool Show. The event will be held during the week of March 15.
According to Tad Montgomery, Calhoun Machine Tool Instructor and team sponsor,
the five-member student team competed in a two-day virtual event, which tested their skillset in producing complex parts made of aluminum. The timed events provided a real-world experience as the students operated on a tight budget and were charged hourly rates just as they would when working in today’s manufacturing industry. Students were able to demonstrate their diverse manufacturing skills in a competition that included welding, CNC 5 Axis, metrology and CAD/CAM. The team consisted of Andrew Adams (welder), George Cassimus (computer numerical control programmer), Cody Kirkland (Computer Numerical Control Programmer and Operator), Clayton Giles (computer numerical control programmer and Operator), Jacob Lott (computer-aided design and Metrology), as well as Larry Owens and Matt Jones who are members of Calhoun’s Technologies department and team sponsors.
“The Project MFG competitions replicate real-life manufacturing floors to ensure the events provide a true experience for the participants. The goal is to generate interest and engagement in skilled trades, as well as unite local institutions, communities and educational leaders who train, hire and nurture those interested in this career field,” Montgomery said.
“We are very proud of our students for advancing to the national competition,” said John Holley, Calhoun Dean of Technologies. “The team sponsor and mentors devote a lot of time to our students by practicing and training them on how to perfect their skills. This milestone is evident that the quality training and time we spend with our students is extremely effective.”
According to the Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute’s 2018 Skills Gap and Future of Work Study, 2.5 million workers in U.S. manufacturing will retire over the next decade. This will leave an employment gap of over 2 million jobs in need of skilled trade professionals to fill those positions.
Visit calhoun.edu/technologies to learn more about Calhoun’s technologies programs.
Registration is still ongoing for Calhoun’s second mini-session, which begins March 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.