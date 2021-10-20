Calhoun Community College recently announced intentions to bring back men's and women's basketball while also adding volleyball to their athletic teams.
According to the press release, Calhoun will begin searching for coaches immediately.
This process to bring back basketball and add volleyball was encouraged after conducting a survey that showed people “overwhelmingly in favor of basketball and volleyball,” according to the release. For those surveyed, which included students, employees, foundation, alumni as well as the community showed over 96% believed athletic programs are important in college and have a positive on the success of students.
“The survey confirmed what we thought we already knew, but we wanted to be sure we had the community's support before moving forward to expand our athletics,” Calhoun interim president Dr. Jimmy Hodges announced at a press conference Monday, Oct. 18. “I believe the expansion of our sports programs will help grow the college and have a positive impact on the lives of our students.”
According to the release, Calhoun has received approval from Chancellor Jimmy Baker and the Alabama Community College System to begin recruiting immediately and basketball and volleyball will begin competing in the fall 2022 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Alabama Community College Conference.
“It's been a long time coming. This is something I have advocated for since the college suspended athletics in 2001,” Calhoun Athletic Director Nancy Keegan said in a press conference. “We have gradually brought back our programs a little at a time. Now with the reinstatement of basketball and the addition of volleyball, I think we will present more of a collegiate atmosphere and attract new students to attend Calhoun.”
