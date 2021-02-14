Calhoun Community College has announced all campuses will be closed Monday due to the threat of inclement weather.
This announcement follows an announcement by Athens State University that it too will be closed. Athens City and Limestone County schools were already due to be closed in observance of President's Day.
The News Courier will share additional school closures and weather-related announcements as they are announced.
