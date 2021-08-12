In April, Calhoun Community College received a grant from The Women's Fund of Greater Birmingham to allow women the opportunity to join the school's pre-apprentice lineworker program. On Friday, the college will make school history with its first female graduate.
Massie Calvin, a mother of two children under the age of 6 and a native of Jemison, is the granddaughter of a lineman and the "epitome of tough," according to the College. Calvin resigned from her job to focus on the program.
"Typically, in the first week of climbing, students climb two 40-foot poles to get comfortable with not only the height of the poles but also learning to maneuver up and down them while wearing their lineworker gear," said Mike Lowery, Calhoun's pre-apprentice lineworker instructor. "Massie, with no fear at all, boldly asked her instructor to climb the 80-foot pole instead."
Lowery said her instructor was shocked but allowed it, and Calvin became the first person in the program to climb it.
"At that moment, the instructors knew, she would go all the way," Lowery said.
Calvin said calling the program tough "is an understatement."
"When I joined the program, I was told one of the toughest weeks of training is known as 'Hell Week,' and boy did I quickly understand how it received that name," she said.
Calhoun said that particular week of the program includes doing basketball drills atop 40-foot poles, climbing an 80-foot pole at least 10 times and rescuing a 150-pound hurt man at the top of a 20-foot pole in under three minutes.
Despite the tall order, Calvin successfully completed Hell Week and every other requirement of the pre-apprentice lineworker program to become its first female graduate.
"Not only did she do an amazing job completing the grueling days of training in the blazing heat and rain, but she leaves the pole yard to begin her second shift as a mom, which is just as demanding, if not harder," said Houston Blackwood, Calhoun's director of workforce solutions.
The graduation ceremony for Calvin and others who have completed the program is set to begin 8 a.m. Friday. It will feature a lineman rodeo in which students will rotate through multiple stations and compete against one another. They'll be judged on technical and soft skills, as well as a free-climb up a 75-foot pole using spikes, ropes and a safety harness.
The lineworker training program at Calhoun is structured with input from the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association apprentice program, regional and statewide utilities, cooperatives and electric contractors, along with best practices from other lineworker programs, according to Calhoun. The seven-week program is offered regionally and provides students with lineworker training, OSHA 10-hour safety training, first aid/CPR certification and a commercial driver's license.
For more information on the program, contact Blackwood at 256-306-2664 or houston.blackwood@calhoun.edu.
