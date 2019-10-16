At least 57 area employers will be available to jobseekers Thursday at Calhoun Community College.
The college's Career Services Department will host at free job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sparkman building on the college's Huntsville campus.
“With more than 50 employers registered to attend, this is one of the largest job fairs in the North Alabama region and proves to be an awesome networking opportunity,” said Kelli Morris, director of career services and cooperative learning at Calhoun. The fair is open to Calhoun students, alumni and the local community.
“Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so jobseekers should come dressed for success with a current résumé in hand,” Morris said.
Preregistration is not required.
For more information, contact the Career Services Department at careerservices@calhoun.edu. The following employers are scheduled to attend the fair:
• Ability Plus;
• Aetos Systems Inc.;
• Alabama Department of Corrections;
• Alabama Lawn Masters Inc.;
• AllianceHR;
• Arby's;
• Army and Air Force Exchange Service;
• Birmingham Police Department;
• Bocar U.S. Inc.;
• Bojangles;
• Brian Bellomy State Farm;
• C4 Connections LLC;
• Carpenter Technology;
• Cintas;
• City of Athens;
• Athens Police Department;
• Athens Utilities;
• Contractor Service & Fabrications Inc.;
• Decatur Utilities;
• Express Employment;
• GrubSouth;
• Hargrove Engineers + Constructors;
• Athens-Limestone Hospital;
• Home Instead Senior Care;
• Huntsville Career Center;
• IBM;
• Johnson Service Group Inc.;
• Kohler;
• KTECH;
• LG Solar;
• Matt Curtis Real Estate;
• Maven Packaging;
• Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A.;
• MPE Services LLC;
• OASYS Inc.;
• Onin Staffing;
• PCA;
• Polaris;
• Polyplex US;
• Redstone Federal Credit Union;
• Redstone Village;
• Republic Finance LLC;
• Right at Home;
• Rogers Group Inc.;
• Seabrook Solutions LLC;
• Snelling;
• Spur;
• Tech USA;
• Techni-Core Corp.;
• The Icee Co.;
• Tyonek Native Corp.;
• U.S. Space & Rocket Center;
• U.S. Army Recruiting;
• Vuteq USA Inc.;
• WAFF;
• Wells Fargo; and
• Y-tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama (YKTA).
