Calhoun Community College will open its doors to more than 1,200 high school students and 65 business and industry partners at the annual Career & Workforce Expo.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun's Decatur campus.
This annual event is sponsored by the Calhoun Community College Tech Prep Consortium in conjunction with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and the Morgan County Economic Development Association. The expo is open exclusively to area high school students and provides them the opportunity to connect with local employers who are looking to fill future jobs.
“Workforce development is a high priority in Alabama and Calhoun is committed to providing innovative training and accessible educational opportunities that will prepare our students to successfully enter the workforce,” said Gwen Baker, director of Calhoun’s dual enrollment program.
According to Baker, last year, more than 1,000 high school students, parents and educators from school systems across Calhoun's service area attended last year. She anticipates a higher turnout this year.
The event will include more than 65 business industry companies such as 3M, Lockheed Martin, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Mazda Toyota, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Recruiting, Paul Mitchell the School Huntsville, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Huntsville Career Center, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Corrections as well as Turner Industries.
