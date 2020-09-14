The Calhoun Community College Career Services team will host its first virtual manufacturing job fair 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 22. The free event will be held through Blackboard Collaborate and is open to the public
“Although we are still battling this pandemic, we are still adamant about serving our employer partners, students, alumni and community members,” said Calhoun's Director of Career Services Kelli Morris. “This is a new endeavor for us, and we feel this virtual job fair is one more way we can continue to safely support our community.”
Several employers are registered to participate, according to Dr. Patricia Wilson, Calhoun’s vice president of student services. Employers currently planning to participate are AI Signal Research, Inc., BASF, Buffalo Rock, Constellium, E-Technologies Group, GE Appliances, HDT Global, Kelly Services, MatchFIT, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, Onin Staffing, Oral Arts Dental Laboratories, PMG, Inc., Sonoco Reels and Plugs,Wayne Farms and Y-Tec Keylex Toyotetsu Alabama.
The goal of the event is to provide a virtual opportunity for job seekers to network and explore current and upcoming job openings safely, Calhoun officials said.
Employers that are participating in the event are seeking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies.
Although the event is virtual, job seekers are encouraged to dress for a job interview and have their current resume readily available.
Pre-registration is required, and job seekers should visit www.calhoun.edu/jobfair to register.
Contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.