Calhoun Community College has teamed up with the American Welding Society - Greater Huntsville Section to host its first annual welding showcase and competition, according to a press release.
The event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday in the Industrial Technologies building on the Decatur campus. The competition is open to any high school student in the state of Alabama.
To apply, students should email welding instructor Zeb Ferguson at zebulon.ferguson@calhoun.edu today.
This event will include welding competitions for all skill levels, a showcase of Polaris Industries and their various models of on and off-road vehicles, as well as construction demonstrations held by Turner Construction.
“The Welding Competition is a great opportunity for high school welding students and instructors from all across the state to network as students compete for prizes,” said Zeb Ferguson, Calhoun welding instructor.
Randy Hammond, another welding instructor at Calhoun, said students would have an opportunity to experience “the thrill of competition and learn first-hand what it’s like to control their nerves and adrenaline when welding under pressure."
The welding competition is a great experience for students to grasp the process of taking a welding test in order to obtain a specific job. During the competition, instructors will collaborate with one another as well as with industry experts to learn the latest trends in student training.
“This environment is the perfect place for welding industry representatives to pursue leads for possible new employees or interns,” Hammond said.
Students will showcase their skill level of shielded metal arc welding of T joints and V groove welding coupons and will be judged by representatives from Turner Construction and Polaris Industries according to AWS D1.1 Code Visual Acceptance Criteria.
There are several opportunities for students to win prizes. Two students will also receive a first-place prize for a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
