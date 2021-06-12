The Calhoun Community College Business and Computer Information Systems Department received approval from the Alabama Community College System to launch the nation’s first-ever Systems Engineering Technology program in the fall.
According to Dean of Business and CIS James Payne, SET will be the anchor of the growing field of model-based systems engineering, which uses computer models to coordinate large-scale, complex engineering projects like NASA’s Mars exploration program. Officials said a SET degree will provide individuals with computer programming and database skills needed to build and maintain those models. They will also have a role in maintaining the “single source of truth,” which is pivotal in keeping engineering teams on track.
The program is the result of a $500,000 award from the Department of Defense to develop a digital engineering curriculum to educate the next generation of systems engineers. The award represents year one of a five-year grant totaling $9.9 million. Researchers from the Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Calhoun Community College, Huntsville-based Victory Solutions and the newly-created Institute for Digital Engineering Advancement, IDEA, partnered to execute the initiative.
The Associate of Applied Science degree and short-term certificate programs will feature a strong focus on exposure to various industries with a need for systems engineers and will emphasize internship opportunities for program participants to gain hands-on experience.
“It’s imperative, on both economic and national security grounds, that we identify and achieve efficiency gains in our engineering and product development processes,” Payne said. “People looking to start a technical career in the Huntsville area will find this program to be a promising addition to the opportunities Calhoun already offers. We look forward to building this program from the ground up and establishing it as a nationwide standard.”
Students in the program will have direct access to prominent companies in the aerospace and manufacturing industry in the form of guest lectures and other involvement, including SET partner Victory Solutions.
The program is currently accepting its first students. Visit www.calhoun.edu/SET to find out more.
