Anyone interested in obtaining free Certified Production Technician training at Calhoun Community College can do so beginning in January, the college announced this week.
The training is being offered through a partnership between Calhoun's Adult Education Department and the Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, or MSSC. Those who complete the training will receive a MSSC CPT manufacturing certification.
Classes begin Jan. 21.
The MSSC is an industry-led and federally recognized training, assessment and certification system “focused on the skills and knowledge required by the current manufacturing workforce,” said a press release about the training opportunity.
“Today’s manufacturing features streamlined production lines, robotics, and computer-controlled processes requiring highly developed skills in problem solving, computer and technical training, math skills, and the ability to work in a team environment,” the release said. “These are skills beyond the reading and writing of a standard high school degree.”
The program is designed for those looking to develop foundational knowledge of manufacturing processes and production, safety, maintenance awareness and lean manufacturing principles. Participants will have the opportunity to test for the nationally recognized MSSC CPT certification and pursue employment with companies such as Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Polaris or Carpenter.
Registration is 9 a.m. Jan. 8-15 at the Huntsville Career Center and 9 a.m. Jan. 9-16 at the Decatur Career Center.
Visit www.calhoun.edu/FreeMSSC to sign up online. For more information, call Calhoun's Adult Education Department at 256-307-2830 or 256-890-4793.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.