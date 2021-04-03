Calhoun Community College is distributing $5.3 million to students, the institution announced.
Students will receive payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 so long as they are enrolled in credit classes for the spring 2021 semester and qualify under the CARES Act.
According to the college, high school students who are dual enrolled will be included in the payment dispersal. The institution said more than 7,000 students are eligible to receive a payment.
“There is no need for students to contact the college,” the school said in the release. “Calhoun will use existing spring 2021 enrollment information to determine who qualifies. However, students should respond to the email they receive from Calhoun and BankMobile explaining the stimulus payment details.”
The grant funds are being provided by the U.S. Department of Education and are meant to help cover the cost of attendance items like tuition, food, housing and course materials.
“We are excited to do this for our students,” Calhoun Interim President Joe Burke said. “We know many of them have suffered hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Students who were enrolled for the spring semester are investing in their futures, and we’re excited to invest back in them.”
Vice President of Academic Affairs Alan Stephenson said it is a “good day” when Calhoun can invest in student learning.
“Research tells us the more you learn, the more you earn,” he said. “We hope students will consider using the payments to continue their studies for the summer semester or this fall.”
