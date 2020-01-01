A report about a couple passed out in a vehicle led to the arrests of two people Wednesday on drug and weapons charges, according to information posted to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit’s Facebook page.
The vehicle was reportedly at the intersection of Shaw and Poplar Point roads. Deputy Justin Fields and Athens-Limestone EMS were dispatched to the call.
When Fields arrived, he observed 46-year-old Phillip Woodrow Haggenmaker and 37-year-old Jessica Lynn Pylant near a vehicle parked in a ditch. Fields believed both Haggenmaker and Pylant were under the influence of narcotics.
The social media post said further investigation by Fields led him to discover more than an ounce of methamphetamine and Xanax bars on Haggenmaker. Fields also found a small amount of methamphetamine on Pylant, the post said. A loaded pistol was also found in the car as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.
Fields contacted the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for assistance with the investigation.
“ … It was determined that Phillip Haggenmaker had a long history of narcotics-related offenses and was a convicted felon,” the post said. “It was also determined that this was not the first time (he) was caught in possession of an illegal firearm.”
The post said Haggenmaker has a prior arrest for possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Haggenmaker was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm (certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm).
Pylant was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both remained in the Limestone County Jail Wednesday evening.
