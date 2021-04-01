Athens Main Street is in the process of turning an alleyway beside its office on The Square into a gathering spot filled with the work of local artists.
According to AMS Executive Director Tere Richardson, the focal point of the alley will be a mural measuring 20 feet by 40 feet that will be painted on the side of Terranova's.
Main Street is currently accepting proposals from local artists or teams of artists for the design and implementation of the mural. The theme of the artwork in the alley, dubbed Merchant's Alley, will be “Amplify Athens,” based around music and its history in the city.
AMS will be accepting proposals through April 9, with Richardson saying a winner will probably be selected within the week after so the process of getting the mural put together can begin. She said AMS would like the painting to begin as soon as the concrete in the alleyway is dry.
“We are letting artists be creative and propose what they think speaks to them about our community and love of music,” Richardson said. “The mural will set the tone for the rest of the alley. The colors will be vibrant, and the chairs and tables we place in the alley will be inspired by the mural.”
Richardson said Athens Main Street has had broad support from a number of groups and individuals for the alleyway project, including private donations “from a number of different sources” that will fund the mural.
According to Richardson, Merchant's Alley will ultimately house multiple art components. Along with the mural, the alley will feature three separate doors that will use art made by Athens State University and Calhoun Community College students to create an element of surprise for visitors.
There will be an “Instagram spot” that local high school students will be able to submit sketches for, with the winner's work placed in the area for a period of time. Art from younger students will be displayed in the windows in the alley as well.
“It has been a great experience working with the community on the project,” Richardson said. “We have gotten a lot of input on what people want to see in the alley, and that has been a rewarding part of the project.”
While the alleyway project may not be completely finished at the time, Richardson said she hopes the space is usable by early June.
The members of the Merchant's Alley Committee are Gary Van Wagnen, Trisha Black, Brad Mallette and Denise Williams. Richardson said they have been instrumental in the project.
The alleyway is located at 107 N. Jefferson St.
