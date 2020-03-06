Some like their chili spicy.

Some like it white.

Some like it vegan.

But everyone likes the annual Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge.

The event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Athens Middle School off U.S. 31. Tickets are $10, with children age 10 and under admitted free. Chili-cooking booths, which are still available, are $50.

"It's going to be a fun day and a great opportunity to come out to help us continue our mission in the community," said Suzanne Paysinger, director of Hospice. "Some of the recipes are really good."

Proceeds from the event benefit Hospice's in-home respite care program, which gives those caring for terminally ill patients a little break four hours a week. Hospice of Limestone County is the only nonprofit hospice in Limestone County, Paysinger said.

"This is our only fundraiser for the year," she said, noting the imperative nature of a good turnout.

A $10 ticket buys all the chili you can eat, a chance to choose the best chili at the event, a chance to buy smaller items at the browse-and-buy tables and a chance to enter a silent auction held at the end of the day. Tickets are available at the door on the day of the event, from Hospice employees, or from the Hospice office at 405 S. Marion St. in downtown Athens.

Drop your spoons, step back

At 1:45 p.m., the chili gorging comes to a halt, and the ticket you used to enter the event becomes your ballot to nominate the best chili of the day for the People's Choice Award. Organizers count the ballots. The event's three esteemed judges will present the awards for People's Choice, Judges' Choice and Best Booth Decoration.

Booth decor is a source of pride and experimentation for many.

"Athens Police Department goes all out and does some really good themes," Paysinger said. "One year, an officer dressed up like a chicken. Another year, their theme was 'Make Chili Great Again,' and they wore red hats and had someone dress like Donald Trump."

This year's judges are Limestone County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon, Applebee's Tailgate Talk Radio host and ZTV employee Zack Greene and WHNT-TV reporter Shevaun Bryan.

Winners will receive a fine piece of pottery from First Presbyterian Church's pottery ministry, inscribed with the name Chili Challenge.

"The pottery ministry helps a lot of people in town," Paysinger said. "And they donate to us for Camp Hope and The Full Tummy Project."

Camp Hope helps young people who have lost a family member or friend deal with their grief. The Full Tummy Project makes sure children in the community don't go hungry.

Still time to enter

Although the event is only about a week away, there are still a few slots left for those who want to rent a booth and cook up some spectacular chili. As of Thursday, there were 12 to 15 cooks signed up. The entry fee is $50, but with that comes five free tickets to the Chili Challenge.

If you aren't into chili but want to support the event, hamburgers and hot dogs are also available. Pepsi will provide soft drinks, and there will be a baked goods store at which participants can buy desserts.