Hospice of Limestone County has decided to postpone its annual bereavement camp for children. Camp Hope is a free, one-day camp for children ages 5 through 15 who have had a loss. The camp, which aims to help not just patients but their grieving families, includes swimming, crafts, story time and more.
“Due to the circumstances of dealing with COVID 19 and wanting the best for our campers and their families as well as Hospice of Limestone County's staff and our volunteers, we have made the decision to postpone Camp Hope until Tuesday, July 14,” said camp organizer Emily Sandlin.
Organizers also postponed their second volunteer training after a “very abbreviated” first session, she said.
Sandlin said those interested in being a volunteer should contact her to make arrangements. She previously told The News Courier she tries to pair each camper with a volunteer who will make them feel special and work with them through each of the camp's carefully planned stations.
Volunteers must be 16 or older, submit an application and undergo a background check.
Email Sandlin at ekphsandlin@yahoo.com or call 256-777-2807 to volunteer, make a referral or ask questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.