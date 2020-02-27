Camp Hope wants to provide a break in the grief for children and teens who have lost a loved one, but they need volunteers to make it happen.
The free one-day bereavement camp is one more way Hospice of Limestone County aims to help not just patients but their grieving families. At Camp Hope, campers aged 5–15 enjoy swimming, crafts, story time and more — all part of the camp's goal to make that day the best it can be.
Camp organizer Emily Sandlin said they try to pair each camper with a volunteer who will make them feel special and work with them through each of the camp's carefully planned stations. This year, she said as many as 75 trained buddies could be needed.
"There are so many ways to serve on the day of Camp Hope," Sandlin said. "I can't imagine any volunteer not feeling uplifted at the end of the day."
Training for new volunteers takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19. Only new volunteers are required to attend, and they only have to attend one of the meetings, Sandlin said. Training is at the Hospice office on Marion Street and lasts one hour.
Volunteers must be 16 or older, submit an application and undergo a background check. The deadline to apply is the day of the training they will attend, so volunteers who wish to attend the March training session must apply before March 15. No experience is necessary.
Camper registration
Sandlin said registration for campers must be completed online but likely won't open at www.hospiceolc.org until May. However, parents and legal guardians who wish to add their child to a call list can do so by contacting Sandlin at ekphsandlin@yahoo.com.
Deadline for registration is Monday, June 1.
"There is no charge (for Camp Hope), but preregistration is required," Sandlin said. "If campers aren't registered online by the deadline and haven't received a confirmation call, text or email directly from me, we will not be ready to accept your camper on the day of camp."
Supporting Hope
Camp Hope is made possible through private donations and local grants, Sandlin said.
"We are truly humbled by those who give so freely to make Camp Hope such a success," she said.
Donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to Hospice of Limestone County and mailed to the following address:
Hospice of Limestone County
Attn: Camp Hope
P.O. Box 626
Athens, AL 35612
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.