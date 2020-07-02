Piney Chapel Elementary School will have less shade near the playground next year after a bout of severe weather damaged trees on the eastern side of the school property Tuesday evening.
A Head Start storage building, playground benches and bleachers behind the school were also damaged, with one set of bleachers being carried by storm winds from the school's walking track to the building. A piece from the bleachers broke off and was dragged across the roof, too, according to Steve Wallace, director of maintenance for Limestone County Schools.
Wallace said the piece of metal caused seven holes in the school roof, which caused a few leaks in classrooms. The holes had been temporarily patched and were awaiting assessment for permanent repair when Wallace spoke to The News Courier on Wednesday.
Piney Chapel Principal Rebecca Dunnivant said the large tree that shaded a parking lot by the playground would likely be removed entirely, as about two-thirds of the upper part of the tree had been torn to the ground by storm winds.
"It could have been way worse," she said, though she admitted she'll be sad to see the tree go.
Tree limbs and leaves were scattered across the school property Wednesday as Athens Utilities worked to repair power lines that had also been downed by the storm. Dunnivant said most of the power had been restored to the school by Wednesday morning.
Wallace said Piney Chapel was the only county school to sustain damage from Tuesday's storm, and he expected repairs to be finished quickly.
Athens damage
Tuesday's storms caused power outages throughout the county, including downed trees and power lines in Athens.
Holly Hollman, the city's communications specialist, said that most of the outages were handled by utilities crews within a few hours, and no outages were reported as of Wednesday morning anywhere in Athens.
Hollman said a tree and utility lines fell over the 500 block of Seventh Avenue during the storm, while another tree fell across Pine Street in the 1500 block.
Weekend forecast
Those looking forward to a sunny Fourth of July may have to look elsewhere this year, since The National Weather Service is predicting "isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon on Saturday," according to meteorologist Chelly Amin with the Huntsville office.
Amin said the high for Saturday is currently in the low 90s with a 40% chance of rain.
"It'll probably be pretty muggy out there, as is typical in July," Amin said, advising everyone to stay weather-aware as they head out for fireworks or outdoor plans. "Chances are, you won't be affected by the pop-up showers and storms, but there is a chance for a lot of damaging winds and some lightning."
