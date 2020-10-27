Editor's note: This article is the first of two covering the candidates involved in a forum hosted Thursday by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and The News Courier. The other article, featuring the Limestone County Commission candidates, will run at a later date.
Limestone County Board of Education District 4 candidates Rita Jackson and Belinda Maples were given an opportunity to state their case as to why they feel they are qualified for the position at a forum hosted by the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and The News Courier.
The event took place Thursday in the Limestone County Commission chambers at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex. Each candidate was asked questions regarding their backgrounds, qualifications and what issues they felt were affecting the school system.
They received an opportunity to remark on each question and were given a time limit for those answers.
Background
The first question dealt with the candidate's backgrounds. Maples said she is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and was raised by two parents who were both educators.
“Both of them were very involved, not only in the school system but also in extracurricular activities at the schools,” she said. “I spent my childhood cleaning out classrooms, preparing for labs, decorating bulletin boards, grading papers, helping with the lunchroom and actually working as an assistant in the front office.”
Jackson said she was born here in Limestone County, where she attended West Limestone High and Athens State University. After getting married, Jackson said she and her husband made the decision to stay in Limestone County and raise their children in the same district they had come from.
“We could have gone anywhere, but we wanted to stay here, because this is home,” Jackson said. “My husband still drives a school bus for Limestone County Schools, and I am a retired teacher. I am running for the board because I am a retired teacher, I still want to serve education and I have a passion for it.”
Qualifications
The next question asked of both candidates was why they felt they were qualified for the position.
Jackson spoke of her years spent as an educator between 1994 and retirement in 2016. She said during this time she saw “everything” that students have to face.
“I have seen students be bullied,” she said. “I've seen students who never had a chance because of what they had going on at home. I have seen all kinds of things happen to students. Helping them become the very best they can be, whether it be a trade, college or some type of career, kids need the very best, and we have to work together to make sure they do have the best.”
Maples said her background in business, office management, financials and even umpiring will help her be a leader who can bring members of the community together for the common good of the students.
“We have to spend time cultivating the children,” Maples said. “I have spent time observing schools not just as a parent but also a chaperone on trips. We need to come together as a community to get others to step up to the plate to help each other out. We are not a community if we are not helping each other. It takes a strong leader to bring everyone together.”
Issues
The candidates were asked what they felt is currently the biggest issue facing LCS and District 4. Maples said she felt the answer is restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and the stress caused for students, teachers and parents.
“I think everyone is stepping up and doing their part with wearing masks and washing hands,” she said.
“I think biggest issue is actually the amount of stress our schools are under. Large amount of teachers getting burned out and retiring. They are not only doing their role as a teacher, but also the parent role.”
Jackson agreed COVID-19 currently poses the biggest challenge for students, educators and parents in the system.
“I think teachers and principals are trying so hard to keep our kids safe,” Jackson said. “I think, with virtual school, there have been some issues. Time and attendance, things of that nature. I believe our board, teachers and principals are doing the very best they can."
She said kids are staying safe for the most part, but there are certainly areas that could be improved. "We are going to have to be patient and look for answers,” she said.
