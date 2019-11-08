The 2020 election cycle will contain names familiar to voters, though a few newcomers have decided to join the political fray.
As of Thursday, 10 candidates — eight Republicans and two Democrats — had signed up seek local office, though three of those are incumbents. Up for grabs are two Limestone County Commission seats and two Limestone County Board of Education seats.
The school board seats are six-year terms, while county commission seats are four-year terms.
Candidates are as follows:
• Commission, District 2: Steve Turner (R, incumbent), Danny Barksdale (R) and Roger Williams (D);
• Commission, District 4: Ben Harrison (R, incumbent) and LaDon Townsend (R);
• Limestone BOE, District 4: Belinda Maples (R) and Heath Moss (R);
• Limestone BOE, District 5: Bradley Young (R, incumbent), Keven Dunn (R) and Amy Champion (D).
Today is the last day candidates can qualify for office in Limestone County. If more candidates sign up today, The News Courier will publish those names in Saturday's paper.
Only contested offices will appear on the March 3, 2020, primary ballot.
Looking forward
Despite having only two hopefuls for the 2020 cycle, Limestone County Democrats Chairman Ken Hines said he was pleased by the caliber of the candidates. He said Williams, who previously ran for commission chairman, has been active in the community. Champion, he added, has a genuine interest in the school system.
Noah Wahl, chairman of the Limestone County Republican Party, said he was looking forward to the 2020 election cycle and was surprised by the number of Republican candidates who qualified to run.
“We're encouraged when people step up and run for office because it gives citizens a chance to elect their representatives at the county level,” he said. “People often overlook the county offices and put so much focus on national politics.”
