An Athens home served as the set for the horror short film, "Fiona," over the weekend, with several Limestone Countians getting to try their hand at being extras.
According to Kasey Brown of BrownWood Production Services, "Fiona" was filmed over the course of three days, with the house in the Canebrake community as the only filming location. Brown said the story is about a young couple. The wife goes missing on a canoe trip, and soon, "strange things start happening in the home."
"The house is controlled by a (virtual assistant)-type device," Brown said. "'Fiona' is the name."
Gene McLaughlin and Dag Shapshak share writing credit on the film. Brown said his daughter goes to school with McLaughlin's, and he credited a discussion between the girls about their dads' work as the start of the men working together on "Fiona."
About 20 people from Athens and the surrounding area participated in filming over the weekend as extras, including local insurance agent Cale Abernathy and Lt. Kevin O'Connell, bomb squad and hostage commander for Huntsville Police Department. HPD and Athens Police Department also provided props.
For some, it wasn't their first go on a movie set. Brown said he previously worked with O'Connell on "The Art Collector," a movie about a serial kidnapper in North Alabama. Others, like Joseph P. Scott and J. Spencer, have produced or made appearances in several productions and call North Alabama home.
"Fiona" stars Dean Shortland ("Dynasty," "Nashville") as Travis; Evan Elise Owens ("Milking It," "Out for Delivery") as Jennifer; and Don Williams ("Better Call Saul," "Grey's Anatomy") as Detective Evans.
