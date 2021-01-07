The family of a local man who died in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday have released a statement regarding his death.
Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, was identified by Chief Robert Contee of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department as one of four individuals who died in connection to a protest at the U.S. Capitol. The family said Greeson was "a wonderful father and husband who loved life."
"Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2021, to show his support," the statement reads. "He was excited to be there to experience this event."
However, he was not there to engage in violence or rioting, the family said. In fact, Greeson had a history of high blood pressure, and it was the events at the Capitol that contributed to his death, according to the family.
"In the midst of the excitement, (Kevin) suffered a heart attack," according to the statement. "Our family is devastated."
They described Greeson as a man who loved motorcycles, his job and coworkers, and his dogs. The family thanked everyone who has offered thoughts and prayers but asked the public to respect their privacy as they continue to grieve their loss.
Contee said in a statement Thursday morning that two others also died of medical emergencies in Wednesday's attack at the U.S. Capitol. They were identified as Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Pennsylvania and Rosanne Boylan, 34, of Georgia.
Another woman, Ashli Babbitt, 35, of Maryland was shot and killed by Capitol Police.
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund issued a statement Thursday in which he said more than 50 Capitol and Washington police officers were injured and several Capitol Police officers had been hospitalized with severe injuries.
D.C. police said 68 people had been arrested, while Capitol police said 14 had been arrested. Among them is Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, who faces charges of carrying a pistol without a license and having an unregistered gun and ammunition, according to Capitol Police.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Alabama said it plans to prosecute anyone from North Alabama who traveled to D.C. intending to join the violent protest. The FBI requested anyone with information relevant to their investigation of the protest to visit fbi.gov/USCapitol or call 1-800-225-5324.
