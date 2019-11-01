Eleven-month-old Maveric Butler goes trick-or-treating as a mouse caught in a mouse trap for Halloween. Maveric is the son of Keiston and Dustin Butler. For more Halloween pictures, see Saturday's edition of The News Courier.
Funeral service for Buster Horton Yarbrough, 79, will be noon Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Round Island Creek Mission Center. Rev. John Irving officiating. Peoples FH directing. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday. Burial in Oak Grove Church Cemetery.
Mary Louise Jones, 95, of Birmingham, formerly of Athens, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Birmingham. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.
Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, of Elkmont, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Spry Funeral Home. Burial: Limestone Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until service time Saturday at Spry.
Dalphney Rene Graves Moss, 57, of Athens, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Vanderbilt Hospital. Dalphney was born Oct. 23, 1962, in Limestone County to Lewis Graves and Bessie Johnson Graves. The funeral for Mrs. Moss will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Limestone Chapel Funer…
